BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Krish Vignarajah had surgery Tuesday to remove a cancerous lump in her breast.

Vignarajah posted about the surgery Monday and asked for prayers.

“A world-class surgeon at Johns Hopkins will remove a cancerous lump and prophylactically my left breast,” she wrote.

Prophylactic mastectomy is surgery to remove one or both breasts to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer, according to BreastCancer.org.

“A couple years ago when I ran for governor, I shared publicly the wonder of breastfeeding my daughter, Alana,” Vignarajah said. “The tumor is on the same side where in the video Alana is resting her head, angelically. There is of course no link, but it makes me wistful.”

“I never thought it could happen to me. I’m a healthy 40 years old. I have virtually no family history. I don’t have the cancer gene. I’m basically a vegetarian, who eats a little fish now and then. I don’t smoke or drink. I exercise. I’m the person that uses natural deodorant to avoid aluminum and parabens. And yet, I have breast cancer. It’s early stage, thankfully. My doctors are incredible. My friends and colleagues have been godsends. And my husband Collin O’Mara and my family have been perfect. Together I know we will beat it. The science, the surgeons, the odds — they’re all on our side. But I am scared. And I believe in the power of prayer. So if you can find a moment to say one for me and my family, I would appreciate it. I love you all. ❤️”

Vignarajah posted again Tuesday morning to express her gratitude for an outpouring of support.

“Words can not express how grateful I am for the outpouring of love and support from all of you! As I wait to go into surgery, it’s incredibly reassuring to know I’m not alone in this fight,” she wrote. “Before I left for Hopkins, I recorded this video diary entry of sorts to share a few thoughts. If being open about my story can help save just one life or give someone hope, it will be worth it. Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes and see you after I get out of the operating room!”

Vignarajah’s brother Thiru is running for Baltimore city mayor. The primary election is Tuesday, June 2.