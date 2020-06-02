BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday for a full term in the U.S. House seat once held by Elijah Cummings.
The win positions him for a general election run in November for the seat he held for five terms from 1987 to 1996 before joining the NAACP as its chairman. Mfume easily won the seat in a special general election in April, after Cummings’ death in 2019.
Mfume prevailed Tuesday in a crowded primary in an election held mostly by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. He defeated nearly 20 candidates, including Cummings’ widow, in a majority-black district that includes parts of Baltimore and its suburbs. Democrats hold more than a 4-1 edge on Republicans in the 7th Congressional District.
The primary was delayed from April 28 because of the pandemic.
