RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen at his home early Tuesday morning.

Jaden Sipe 15, was last seen in the 8600 block of Pilsen Road around 5 a.m. Police said he was wearing brown sweatpants and a matching long-sleeved shirt. He was not wearing shoes.

Sipe, who has mild autism, is five-foot-six and weighs 216 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-887-1340 or call 911.

