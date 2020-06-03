Election ConnectionSome Primary Results Delayed Due To Mail-In Ballots, See Most Recent Results Here
ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-695 at I-95 in Arbutus.

Emergency responders were called to the scene just after 7 a.m.

Baltimore County Fire officials reported the tractor-trailer caught fire and at least two passengers were trapped inside a vehicle.

Around 7:40 a.m., fire officials said three people were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

Traffic delays should be expected in the area.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

