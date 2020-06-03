Comments
ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-695 at I-95 in Arbutus.
Emergency responders were called to the scene just after 7 a.m.
Baltimore County Fire officials reported the tractor-trailer caught fire and at least two passengers were trapped inside a vehicle.
Around 7:40 a.m., fire officials said three people were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.
Traffic delays should be expected in the area.
UPDATE: MVC w/Rescue//I695 & 95 #Arbutus// Total of 3 patients. all 3 transported in serious condition^NT
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 3, 2020
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.