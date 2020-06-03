NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Officials have identified the construction worker who was killed in a crash earlier this week in North Bethesda as a 61-year-old Middle River man.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation identified the worker as Michael James O’Connor. O’Connor died after being hit by a pickup truck that entered a construction zone due to a crash.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Old Georgetown Road and Executive Boulevard. Police said a 2009 Hyundai Elantra and a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado collided, sending both vehicles into the construction area.

The Hyundai crashed into an excavator while the pickup hit O’Connor, who was working in a trench. He died at the scene, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, Chris Conklin, the director of the Montgomery County Department of Transportation, released a statement calling the crash a tragedy:

“On behalf of our entire organization, I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Michael James O’Connor, who lost his life Monday, and to his colleagues who were present as a motor vehicle crash next to a construction site took his life while he was working to improve the safety of our streets. The White Flint West project, where the crash took place, is planned and designed to advance Vision Zero by creating an urban environment that puts pedestrians and cyclist safety first, and Mr. O’Connor’s tragic death is another reminder of the dangers on our streets that we must continue to address. MCDOT will work with investigating agencies to identify what lessons can be learned from this incident. We will support our employees and contractors to make sure that they receive necessary counseling and grief services, and we will continue working toward making our roadways safer for all.”