BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — After days of demonstrations in Baltimore in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota, more protests are planned Wednesday in both Bel Air and Reisterstown.
The demonstration in Bel Air is set to begin at 1 p.m. and the event in Reisterstown is set to begin at 4 p.m.
Dozens gathered outside the courthouse in Bel Air to take part in the protest.
In Harford Co. right now…
Bel Air in front of the court house. @wjz pic.twitter.com/FIUY9zl3yW
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) June 3, 2020
The Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck during the arrest, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced a civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of Floyd’s death.
Read the latest coverage of the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis from WCCO-TV | CBS Minnesota.