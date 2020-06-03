Election ConnectionSome Primary Results Delayed Due To Mail-In Ballots, See Most Recent Results Here
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — After days of demonstrations in Baltimore in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota, more protests are planned Wednesday in both Bel Air and Reisterstown.

The demonstration in Bel Air is set to begin at 1 p.m. and the event in Reisterstown is set to begin at 4 p.m.

Dozens gathered outside the courthouse in Bel Air to take part in the protest.

The Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck during the arrest, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced a civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Read the latest coverage of the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis from WCCO-TV | CBS Minnesota.

