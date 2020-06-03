WATCH LIVEMore COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted Friday. Non-Essential Businesses Can Open, Excludes Restaurants, Bars And Gyms
By Mark Viviano
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Lamar Jackson is leading the way for the Ravens this offseason.

No minicamps, no problem. Jackson and the Ravens are making the most of their free summertime by gathering for informal workouts in south Florida.

A number of Ravens had indicated that they’d be up for it; and video on social media confirms Jackson is working with teammates at a park.

The action was captured by some young football fans who also happened to be playing in the park.

Hollywood Brown, Willie Snead and Miles Boykin were among those receivers who said they would participate.

