LANGLEY PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Three Prince George’s County police officers have been suspended after video showed one of the officers kicking an assault suspect at a gas station, Chief Hank Stawinski said Tuesday.
The incident happened at a gas station in Langley Park. In a blog post, Stawinski said the officer who kicked the suspect saw an assault and began chasing the suspects. The chase led to the gas station, where the officer was able to handcuff one suspect before taking the second suspect to the ground.
(The video can be seen here; viewer discretion is advised)
That’s when, Stawinski said, the officer kicked the second suspect twice while trying to handcuff them.
The officer, as well as a second officer who responded to the call and their immediate supervisor were suspended as the department investigates.
“I am sorry and I am angry. I am sharing the video in the interest of transparency,” Stawinski wrote. “During my tenure as Chief of Police, four officers have been criminally prosecuted for assault. This will be thoroughly investigated and in keeping with past practice, the findings will be referred to the Office of the State’s Attorney.”
Both suspects were released after officers couldn’t find the assault victim, Stawinski said.