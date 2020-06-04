BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a man they say assaulted a group of people who were hanging pro-Black Lives Matter flyers along a trail in Bethesda earlier this week.
The Maryland-National Capital Park Police said a man and two women were hanging flyers supporting the Black Lives Matter movement along the Capital Crescent Trail near the Dalecarlia Trail around 12:45 p.m. Monday when they were approached by a man who began arguing with them about the flyers.
The man, who police described as between 50 and 60 years old, six feet tall with a medium build and short brown hair, reportedly grabbed the flyers from one of the victims before pushing his bike and charging at them, causing one of the victims to fall down.
Police said the man was wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts, a red helmet and aviator sunglasses at the time.
Officers are now patrolling the area by foot, bike and vehicle, the department said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-929-2774.