



“You a sucka for that” Ed Reed doesn’t hold back on Drew Brees’ comments about kneeling during the anthem pic.twitter.com/C5crcUUcAH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2020

Former Baltimore Ravens safety and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed took to Twitter Wednesday night to respond to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees saying he still opposes players kneeling during the national anthem . The Ravens safety recorded a video discussing the comments in which he called the Saints quarterback a “sucka” because he was trying to keep himself from using profanity in his response.

“I’m going to get straight to it. I see Drew Brees is doing his part in trying to keep black folk down,” said Reed. “You’re a straight sucka for that s*** Drew Brees. We all got kids, so I’m going to try to mind what I say right now. Drew Brees, you’re a straight sucka man, a straight sucka for that bro.”

“Why do you think all of these young people are out here protesting,” asked Reed. “Why you think they’re out here protesting. The looting? I can see you speaking on the looting and saying that’s bad and you don’t support that. But why you think all these young people out here protesting.”

Reed continued on to say that he doesn’t really have any other words for Brees other than that. He then said that for any Saints fans who still like Brees “just because they want to win games, y’all right with him.”

The reaction from Reed was one of many from both current and former players in response to Brees’ comments. The reaction stemmed from his response to a question about what he thinks about NFL players kneeling again once the season starts. Brees said that he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

Several players pointed out in response to Brees’ comments that it was former Green Beret and Seattle Seahawks long snapper Nate Boyer who discussed the protest with Kaepernick and suggested that he take a knee as a sign of respect and peaceful protest.

