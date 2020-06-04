LATESTHospitalizations Drop Below 1,100 As Cases Pass 55K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:alpacas, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland Zoo, Talkers, The Maryland Zoo


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While some humans have found it challenging to get a haircut due to the coronavirus pandemic, three alpacas at The Maryland Zoo got their summer shear as the temperatures heat up.

The trio of female alpacas, Annabelle, Aleluya and Tagalong, get sheared every May to help them stay cool during the summer, the zoo said.

“The fleece is used at the zoo for educational purposes and some of it is repurposed into enrichment for other animals at the zoo,” a zoo spokesperson said.

Due to COVID-19, the zoo is still closed, but animal lovers can still check out some live views of the exhibits on its website.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply