Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While some humans have found it challenging to get a haircut due to the coronavirus pandemic, three alpacas at The Maryland Zoo got their summer shear as the temperatures heat up.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While some humans have found it challenging to get a haircut due to the coronavirus pandemic, three alpacas at The Maryland Zoo got their summer shear as the temperatures heat up.
The trio of female alpacas, Annabelle, Aleluya and Tagalong, get sheared every May to help them stay cool during the summer, the zoo said.
When your quarantine haircut is on point 👌 pic.twitter.com/ovwY6S1jl3
— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) June 4, 2020
“The fleece is used at the zoo for educational purposes and some of it is repurposed into enrichment for other animals at the zoo,” a zoo spokesperson said.
Due to COVID-19, the zoo is still closed, but animal lovers can still check out some live views of the exhibits on its website.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.