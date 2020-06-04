Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis is making sure you keep your head up during difficult times.
He joined an online program called “Virtual Face To Face” with Dr. Bruce Jarrell, Interim President of the University of Maryland, Baltimore.
Lewis spoke about his thoughts on the death of George Floyd, and the movement happening in the country while answering a fan’s question. He said teachers are vital to starting the conversation of race.
“I think you should really create a platform to where these kids have to open up about their fears and their pains,” Lewis said.
Lewis went onto talk about one teacher who used to check on him about life outside the classroom and he said that act changed his outlook on life.