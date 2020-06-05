BALTIMORE (WJZ) — ACLU of Maryland posted a picture Friday afternoon listing the names of some of the black people they said have been killed by police in the state.

“The murder of George Floyd is not a type of new injustice in the U.S. or in Maryland. We have seen over and over and over and over again, Black people being killed by police for centuries. Police are taking people’s lives and then facing few to no consequences. For too many families, their loved ones’ final moments were not caught on camera, and their names and their stories weren’t mentioned on the news, but these families’ pain is still felt. We are deepening our commitment to fighting racial injustice, ending white supremacy, and changing institutions that have failed to protect Black people. Black people, along with our nation, have lost too many lives,”

