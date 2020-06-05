ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland will enter the second phase of its coronavirus recovery plan Friday.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that most non-essential businesses could reopen at 5 p.m. with some safety restrictions.
Stage two allows most retail and offices to reopen. Exceptions include stores with interior entrances in malls and gyms. Also, restaurants and bars are still not allowed to host customers indoors.
Baltimore’s Mayor Jack Young said he would make an announcement Friday about what the city would allow. Baltimore City remains under a stay-at-home order.
Young also announced the Baltimore Health Corps, a $12 million program funded by both the public and private entities. The corps will hire more than 300 people to trace the contacts of those who have tested positive for COVID—19, among other duties.
“We all know that we’re facing an economic crisis as well as a health crisis. This initiative tackles both,” said Jason Perkins-Cohen, who directs the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.