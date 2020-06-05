BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Periods of heavy rained moved through much of Maryland Friday evening, bringing flooding to some parts of the region.

Montgomery County Firefighters were called shortly before 7 p.m. to the 11200 block of Game Preserve Road off of North Frederick Avenue for a report of an occupied vehicle in high water.

Water rescue – 11200blk Game Preserve Rd. off of N. Frederick Ave., occupied vehicle in high water — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 5, 2020

The occupant was removed from their vehicle safely, but the road was shut down due to flooding.

Update- Game preserve Road, Occupant removed from vehicle no injuries, Road blocked by flood https://t.co/ZcoeMg59MT pic.twitter.com/MuiW7mtbfw — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 5, 2020

There were also reports of occupied vehicles in high water in the 4100 block of East West Highway between Maple Avenue and Edgevale Street.

4100blk East West Highway, between Maple Avenue and Edgevale Street, Chevy Chase, occupied vehicles or High water — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 5, 2020

Montgomery County Fire officials said that the occupants of the vehicles were able to self evacuate. There were no reports of any injures.

In Harford County, there was a report of a water rescue in the 1500 block of Robinson Mill Road. According to officials, two people were tapped inside a vehicle in flood waters. Nobody was hurt.

A flash flood watch was in effect for most of the state — including Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Frederick, Kent, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and Baltimore City.

Look for warm and humid temperatures Saturday, with a possibility of a thunderstorm.