BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Summer camp will certainly feel a little different this year, but Baltimore City is hoping to keep the fun going.
The BMORE Summer Fun Program is a free, outdoor summer camp for kids ages 5 to 12.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
The program will rely on outdoor spaces across the city to allow for social distancing while the kids play summer sports and games, stem activities, crafts and more.
You can learn more about the six week program by clicking here.
