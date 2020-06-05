Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising motorists that a portion of the southbound Jones Falls Expressway will temporarily close on Saturday afternoon.
Starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, that portion of the expressway will be closed to through traffic between St. Paul Street and Fayette Street with detours in effect.
Baltimore City DOT said it will reopen on Saturday afternoon/evening as soon as “downtown activities conclude,”
They say all drivers using the southbound Jones Falls Expressway on Saturday should exit the JFX before St. Paul Street to avoid traffic congestion and delays.