BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man pleaded guilty Thursday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
William Garland, 30, and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, he will be sentenced to six years in federal prison.
According to Garland’s guilty plea, on January 4, 2019, Baltimore County Police executed an arrest warrant for Garland in connection with a theft that occurred on December 21, 2018.
At the time of his arrest, officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun from Garland’s right front jacket pocket. Garland had a previous felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. The gun was determined to have been stolen from a Virginia federal firearms licensee in February 2015.
Garland’s sentencing has been scheduled for July 30, 2020.