BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Baltimore recently seized more than 7,000 doses of medicines alleged to treat COVID-19, but that are unapproved for import into the United States, according to officials.
U.S. CBP officers in Philadelphia also seized 10,000 unapproved KN-95 respirator masks Thursday, and have continued to seize unapproved COVID-19 medications and related products.
In consultation with FDA inspectors, officers at the Area Ports of Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, and the Ports of Harrisburg, Pa., Pittsburgh and Wilmington, Del., have completed 12 seizures that include unapproved COVID-19 medications and related products.
