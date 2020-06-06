Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Protests are happening all around Baltimore and other parts of Maryland, speaking out against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in May.
Chopper 13 flew over scenes of marches, protestors and demonstrations Saturday afternoon.
There are protests in downtown Baltimore, Morgan State University’s campus and others scattered around parts of Maryland.
Protests are also happening in Pasadena. Chopper 13 is headed there.
Multiple streets have been closed down since noon and the southbound portion of Jones Falls Expressway is closed as of 2 p.m. Saturday and is said to reopen when downtown activities concluded.
Check back for updates and more information.
