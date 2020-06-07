Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — One person was seriously hurt in a crash near Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk Sunday afternoon, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Rolling Mill Road. The fire department tweeted two vehicles were involved.
Despite initial reports that a vehicle rolled down a hill and into a building, the fire department later said it did not go through the building.
The Maryland Department of Transportation reports all westbound lanes of Eastern Avenue are closed in the area.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.