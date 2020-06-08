CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Maryland Coronavirus Hospitalizations Drop Below 1K
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Frederick police are searching for a person who they say has been missing for several months.

Roland Hayes Smith III, 29, from Frederick, was last reported seen by loved ones in the Baltimore County area, and may have been in the Arlington, Virginia area as recently as May 27, 2020.

He was reported missing on May 29, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Detective Christopher Sharpe at 240-549-4522, or the Frederick Police at 301-600-2102.

