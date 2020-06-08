BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people were shot, two fatally, between Sunday night and into the early morning hours Monday throughout Baltimore, police said.

The first shooting occurred at 9:17 p.m. Patrol officers were called to the intersection of Cliftview Avenue and Germania Avenue where they found an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Eastern District Shooting detectives were called tot he scene and took over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2433.

A few hours later, officers were called to an area hospital at around 11:47 p.m. to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment.

When officers arrived they saw a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was not able to tell police where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2455.

Into the overnight hours, two shootings turned fatal.

The first was at around 2:13 a.m., when officers were called to the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue. They canvassed the area but did not find any evidence of a shooting.

Later that morning, at around 5:45 a.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of North Pulaski Street to investigate an unresponsive man. There they saw a 22-year-old who had severe head trauma.

A medic was summoned and pronounced the man dead.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Officers were then called to the 200 block of North Caroline Street at 2:51 a.m. When they got to the location they found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

Homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.