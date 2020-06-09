BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County officials announced Tuesday several streets will be closed to traffic in downtown Bethesda beginning Wednesday in an effort to allow businesses and restaurants use the streets for outdoor seating and curbside retail pickup.
The areas that will be part of this initiative will be open from 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. daily, and include:
- Norfolk Avenue, between Street Elmo Avenue and Cordell Avenue.
- Norfolk Avenue, between Cordell Avenue and Del Ray Avenue.
- Woodmont Avenue, between Elm Street and Bethesda Avenue.
- Veterans Park, corner of Norfolk and Woodmont avenues.
- Cordell Avenue, between the parking garage near Old Georgetown Road and Triangle Towers (hours on Cordell will be Wednesday through Sunday, 4-10 p.m.)
Officials said the locations were selected to maximize benefits to businesses in recovery while also minimizing traffic disruptions. Access will be maintained for emergency services.
MCDOT will post maps and additional information to the Shared Streets website. You can find that information by clicking here.
The website also includes information on curbside pickup zones for restaurants and retail activity and an active survey seeking input from residents and businesses.
