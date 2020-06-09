Comments
CHESTER, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for four men they say robbed a Rite Aid in Queen Anne’s County Monday night.
The robbery happened around 9 p.m. at the Rite Aid in the 1700 block of Main Street in Chester. The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office said the men, who were wearing gloves and face coverings, entered the store and pepper-sprayed multiple store clerks before taking an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 410-758-0770.