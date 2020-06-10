BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo may be closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the animals there are eating well right now. It’s all thanks to a special donation from BGE.
The company repurposed a portion of tree trimmings into fresh, free and diet-appropriate food for the gorillas, giraffes and more.
BGE proactively trims trees that pose a threat to the more than 10,000 miles of overhead power lines in the company’s service area.
Their vegetation management team identifies what they can collect for the zoo so truckloads of leafy greens can be delivered twice a week from May through October.
That work saves the zoo about $2,000 a week.
