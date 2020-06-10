ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — State Superintendent of Maryland Schools Karen Salmon announced Wednesday that some small summer school instruction can open in buildings with strict limits.

Salmon said Maryland School Systems will now be able to bring small groups of students and staff in for school programming with 10 to 15 individuals maximum at a time.

“The education community has been able to move alongside the rest of the state,” Salmon said. “School systems will now be able to bring small groups of students and staff into school buildings for summer school programming.”

Salmon said students with the most intense learning needs are the ones that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic, and without an “intense focus” on these students, they would be among the last to recover.

“Therefore, I’ve been strongly and will strongly encourage local school systems to focus any return to school buildings for summer instruction on those that have been most deeply impacted by the pandemic, or those that have struggled with distance learning.”

Salmon added that this is a move that will require collaboration and planning to be effective.

“This plan will require thoughtful planning and intentional collaboration with all parties to ensure the continuum of teaching and learning, and the smooth transition to students.”

