BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the nation is rocked by the death of George Floyd, companies large and small have responded through marketing or social media campaigns.

Procter & Gamble have brought back their anti-racism ads, and Nike recently released one of its own.

“Let’s all be part of the change,” the ad said.

Corporate America is creating a conversation around George Floyd’s death, leaving some wondering whether it’s enough.

“We need more substantive action,” Andre Perry, Brookings Institutes & Author, said.

“What they should be focused on is what kind of actions are they taking within their organizations that are more racially just,” Greg Hoplamazian, Communications Professor at Loyola University, said.

Some companies are choosing to post messages of solidarity.

“It’s a good step in the right direction,” Perry said.

Others – like Target – are donating millions to racial injustice. Still, some are asking what the racial makeup of organizations look like right now.

“How many are people of color? What kind of benefits do they receive?” Perry said.

Adidas is vowing 30 percent of it’s new hires will be black or latino.

“You need to incorporate racial equity within your organization as part of your corporate strategy,” Hoplamazian said.

Some analysts said consumers have a lot of power here, and encouraging them to ask businesses where those companies stand on the black lives matter movement before you exercise your purchasing power.