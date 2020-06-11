Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man is arrested almost a full year after he allegedly shot and killed a 33-year-old man in east Baltimore last June.
Credit: Baltimore Police
Antonio Lamont Jackson was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds in the 800 block of North Bradford Street at 11:11 a.m. on June 22, 2019.
He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.
As they investigated, homicide detectives got an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Kamar Robinson for first-degree murder.
Robinson was arrested and formally charged on June 1, 2020.