BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man is arrested almost a full year after he allegedly shot and killed a 33-year-old man in east Baltimore last June.


Antonio Lamont Jackson was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds in the 800 block of North Bradford Street at 11:11 a.m. on June 22, 2019.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

As they investigated, homicide detectives got an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Kamar Robinson for first-degree murder.

Robinson was arrested and formally charged on June 1, 2020.

