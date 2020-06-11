Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There is some good news for businesses and restaurants in Annapolis.
The City of Annapolis announced they’re expanding its Recovery Zones Program.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
Officials did a a trial run last week. They shut down streets so that restaurants could move tables and chairs and stores could set up shop all outside.
This was done to comply with State rules and to allow for social distancing. Streets will be regularly closed starting Friday.
