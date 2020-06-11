BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Under Armour’s new face mask for athletes sold out in under an hour, the company’s CEO said.
The Baltimore-based fitness clothing company’s UA SPORTSMASK went up for sale Thursday morning. Customers quickly bought up the available stock.
On Twitter, CEO Patrik Frisk wrote they sold out in under an hour, adding more will be available in July.
We sold out in less than an hour. More will become available in July.
In a news release, the company described the mask as “a reusable, water-resistant performance face mask designed for maximum breathability.”
