CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Go Down For 15th Consecutive Day, Over 60K Cases Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Under Armour’s new face mask for athletes sold out in under an hour, the company’s CEO said.

The Baltimore-based fitness clothing company’s UA SPORTSMASK went up for sale Thursday morning. Customers quickly bought up the available stock.

On Twitter, CEO Patrik Frisk wrote they sold out in under an hour, adding more will be available in July.

In a news release, the company described the mask as “a reusable, water-resistant performance face mask designed for maximum breathability.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

