BALTIMORE (WJZ) — From indoor dining to gyms, several industries across the state are preparing to reopen at 5 p.m. on Friday, and next week.

Gyms across Maryland have been empty the past three months.

“March 16 was the day that Hogan said, ‘We’re out. We’re done.’ And it was kind of a fire drill getting out of here,” Hakeem Clark, Executive Director of LifeBridge Health & Fitness, said.

LifeBridge Health & Fitness in Baltimore County received word Thursday the county is aligning with the state’s reopening plan. Gyms can reopen on Friday, June 19.

“I can’t tell you how exciting that is,” Clark said.

At LifeBridge, they’ll utilize reservations for classes and equipment.

“For our members, it is going to feel a little different,” Clark said.

Across the city line and across industries, restaurants like Iron Rooster in Baltimore City can’t yet move forward with reopening indoor dining.

“Takeout’s happening, but that’s about it,” Kyle Algaze, Owner of Iron Rooster, said.

While the governor green-lit indoor dining at 50 percent capacity at 5 p.m. on Friday, those decisions are ultimately up to local leaders.

“We don’t know, and that’s been the biggest issue is our government officials are also having trouble with communication,” Algaze said.

Until then, Algaze said they’re preparing.

“When we go to indoor dining, we won’t see tables close together anymore,” he said.

In the childcare business, the state is now allowing all childcare facilities to reopen, but class sizes are capped at 15.

“We’re definitely headed in the right direction. I’m just concerned if the capacities don’t increase, we’re going to come to a standstill,” Richard Huffman, CEO of Celebree Schools, said.

Celebree Schools have gradually brought back more teachers. Its CEO said he hopes they can increase to full capacity within the month.

“These families are eager to get back to work. There is no recovery without licensed preschool,” Huffman said.

