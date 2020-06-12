BALTIMORE (WJZ) — NFL teams are getting closer to a full reopening of their facilities and in preparation, the league has sent out guidelines and protocols to attempt to ensure the health and safety of players and coaches while the coronavirus pandemic continues to loom. While coaches understand that the protocols are necessary, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says that some of them are “humanly impossible” to follow.

Speaking in a radio interview on Thursday, Harbaugh said that though he considers the protocols to be difficult to follow, the team will do its best to comply with them.

“I’ve seen all the memos on that, and to be quite honest with you, it’s impossible what they’re asking us to do. Humanly impossible,” Harbaugh said in an interview with 105.7 The Fan. “So, we’re going to do everything we can do. We’re going to space, we’re going to have masks. But, you know, it’s a communication sport. We have to be able to communicate with each other in person. We have to practice.”

Part of the protocols requires physical distancing to be followed in the cafeteria, locker rooms, weight rooms and meeting rooms. While it may be possible to enforce those rules in those spaces, Harbaugh said doing so on the field is more difficult.

“I’m pretty sure the huddle is not going to be 6-feet spaced,” Harbaugh said. “Are guys going to shower one at a time all day? Are guys going to lift weights one at a time all day? These are things the league and the [players’ association] needs to get a handle on and needs to get agreed with some common sense so we can operate in a 13-hour day in training camp that they’re giving us and get our work done”

Though he expressed his frustrations, Harbaugh said that the Ravens will do as good a job as any of following the protocols. Training camp for the team is scheduled for later in July.