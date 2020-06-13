TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Protests continue across the country and in Baltimore after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

On Saturday, Towson University students organized a demonstration.

“George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, a lot of these people have been killed because people saw their color as a weapon,” said a protester.

“We’re still supporting the movement, black lives matter and everything. So we’re out here still trying to make change because things haven’t really been changed,” said another protester.

Those who were involved in the student-led demonstration said this was about more than just a protest.

“There’s a lot of things that can be done besides protesting,” an organizer said. “We intend to educate others on other ways, other solutions… There’s voting, there’s speaking and using your privilege.”

There were also protests in protests in Baltimore City, including one in Covington Park.

Other demonstrators met at Johns Hopkins to protest some of the University’s practices, including its effort to create its owned armed police force.

The school announced on Friday that it has suspended its plans for an armed campus police force amid the protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

On Friday, demonstrators in downtown Baltimore left a message for local leaders outside City Hall; protesters painted along Gay Street, “Defund The Police” in large lettering.

This comes as members of Baltimore City Council met with the Baltimore Police Department for a multi-million dollar budget hearing that will get voted on Monday.