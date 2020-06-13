CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Go Down For 17th Consecutive Day, Over 61.3K Cases Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland School of Medicine doctor who helped co-discover the virus that causes AIDS is working to figure out if an old polio vaccine could help protect against COVID-19.

Scientists think this could help boost the immune system until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine.

Doctor Robert Gallo and the Baltimore-based Global Virus Network hope to begin studies on the oral polio vaccine soon, but they’re waiting for federal approval before trials can begin.

