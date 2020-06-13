TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A number of Maryland communities are embracing the idea of closing streets to allow for outdoor dining at restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, a stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue in Towson, Maryland, was shut down for “Seats on the Street.”

Laurie Edwards, a customer, took advantage of the beautiful weather and supported local restaurants.

“Being outside Nacho Mama’s, and eating and being with friends, it’s fun,” she said.

Seats on the Street is an initiative that shuts down a small stretch of road and allows restaurants to set up tables in the street.

“I think it’s exciting, I think it’s something different,” Edwards said. “It’s nice to leave the house and do something completely different.”

The initiative was developed in partnership with the Towson Chamber of Commerce and is designed to help local businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic. In total, five restaurants participated.

“We’re really grateful to the county, we’re really grateful to be apart of this. We’re just lucky,” Jackie McCusker, Owner of Nacho Mama’s, said.

This happening less than 24 hours after the State allowed them to reopen indoor dining at 50 percent capacity.

“This is like picking up the other 50 percent that we’re lacking indoors. So, that would be beneficial for not only the restaurant, but also my employees,” Ryan Appling, General Manager of C&R Pub, said.

And for the customers, it gives them another chance to get out, without going inside.

“We’re flying in a couple weeks, so we’re playing it safe and figure we’ll stick with outdoor dining for now,” Ryan Calo, of Towson, said.

“Being spread out, not being outside gives us the luxury of not being as uncomfortable,” Edwards said.

On top of food and drinks, there’s music, games and a kids area.

Seats on the Street will be held every Saturday and Sunday through June in Towson.

