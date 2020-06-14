MARYLAND (WJZ) — A 48-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash late Saturday night on I-70, Maryland State Police said.
At around 11:23 p.m, an officer was approached by a driver who said there was a traffic accident involving a motorcycle on I-70 westbound at the 47-mile marker.
When the officer, Corporal Bowers arrived on the scene, he saw debris from the accident in the road and people were performing CPR on the motorcycle operator.
Once EMS personnel arrived to the scene they took over CPR, but were not able to revive the driver, a 48-year-old man from Frederick County. He died on the scene.
State Highway Operations were called and came to the scene to assist with the lane closures during the accident investigation. The first westbound lane stayed open and no other vehicles were reported to be involved.
The investigation is ongoing.