BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Churches and other houses of worship are now allowed to hold outdoor services with up to 50 people in the city limits of Baltimore.
WJZ stopped by Mount Hebron Memorial on North Ave as they were setting up to welcome worshippers.
Crews lined up rows of chairs with space in between each seat.
The administrative assistant said they’re taking precautions during the pandemic while praising the Lord.
“You know in church we’re so used to hugging and loving on one another so, as you saw earlier, I just gave you a little bump or a little air hug if you will, so that’s pretty much how we’ve been trying to handle it,” said Katina Hunt.
They couldn’t get all of the musical instruments out, but they were able to get keyboards and the drums out. They also brought tambourines and shakers to add to the mix.
The organ was too heavy and had to stay inside.