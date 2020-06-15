Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Two teenagers and an 18-year-old man were arrested after allegedly robbing someone in Glen Burnie overnight Sunday.
Officers responded for a report of a robbery at around 12:55 a.m. Sunday in the 7300 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie.
The victim was walking along the road near 8th Avenue when he was approached by three males riding bicycles. One of them showed the victim a knife and took property from them.
Responding officers identified the suspects by the victim- one adult identified as 18-year-old Shawn Michael McDonald and two 13-year-old boys, police said.
They were arrested and charged with first-degree assault, robbery and armed robbery, police said.