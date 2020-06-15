BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have charged 30-year-old Christopher Earl in the shooting of a Baltimore police officer early Sunday.
Earl has been charged with attempted murder in relation to the shooting. He was taken into custody during the incident around 3:14 a.m.
The police officer is still recovering in the hospital following surgery. The officer was shot in the torso after responding to a call about a large party in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Winchester Street.
The officer and his partner were trying to disperse the crowd when they saw an SUV speeding into the parking lot near Rosemont Garden Apartments with damage to its tire.
The officers confronted the driver after they saw he was armed and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the officer was shot.
He was rushed to Shock Trauma where he continues to recover.
Police Chief Michael Harrison said the officer is a 20-year-veteran of the Baltimore Police Department and served as a National Guard member.
He said police have yet to review the footage from the officer’s body-worn camera and are not sure if the officers fired their weapons.
Earl, of the 3500 block of Ellen Road, is currently being held at the Central Booking and Intake Facility. He is charged with attempted murder, assault, and handgun related charges.