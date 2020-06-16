(WJZ)- The Baltimore Ravens loss to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round was one of the more surprising upsets that we’ve seen in the playoffs in recent years. For reigning MVP quarterback and newly minted Madden cover athlete Lamar Jackson, the loss is still one he thinks about.
Appearing on Complex’s Load Management podcast, Jackson said that the team is focusing on “not peeking ahead” this upcoming season, saying that’s what happened against the Titans.
“That’s what happened in the playoffs, and we end up losing to the team people had us favored over,” Jackson said. “It’s any given Sunday. You can’t underestimate no team, no opponent and that’s what we did.”
The 23-year-old Jackson did have his own struggles against the Titans, recording his second-lowest quarterback rating of the season and turning the ball over three times. Jackson said on the podcast that he knows he has to clean up those turnover issues.
“I had a lot of mistakes on my behalf,” said Jackson. “Three turnovers — that shouldn’t happen. But [Tennessee] came out to play.”
Jackson said he’s looking forward to starting the new season, focusing on the team’s Week 1 opponent, the Cleveland Browns.
“So I’m looking forward to this 2020 season playing the Browns first,” said Jackson. “Don’t underestimate your opponents. They caught us by surprise. That’s all it was.”
The Ravens are scheduled to host the Browns on Sunday, September 13 with kickoff currently slated for 1 pm EST.