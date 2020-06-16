CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down For 20th Consecutive Day, 34 More Marylanders Die From Virus
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A search for a missing swimmer in the Patuxent River has ended after rescue crews recovered a body.

Officials said the man’s body was recovered around 2:15 p.m. ending an hours-long search for the man.

A water rescue began Tuesday morning after a man was seen swimming in the Howard Duckett watershed area. He reportedly went underwater and didn’t resurface.

Howard County Fire & EMS, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services, Maryland DNR and state police crews responded to the area near end of Batson Road off Rt. 198 between the Tridelphia Reservoir and Rocky Gorge Reservoir searching for the missing swimmer.

The call came in around 11:20 a.m. after an adult man was in the water, went under and wasn’t seen again, according to officials.

The search team on boats used sonar, scanner and dive teams to search for the man.

A state police helicopter is above surveying.

This is a developing story. 

