HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A search for a missing swimmer in the Patuxent River has ended after rescue crews recovered a body.
Officials said the man’s body was recovered around 2:15 p.m. ending an hours-long search for the man.
Update (~215p 6/15) Howard Duckett watershed, Patuxent River, missing swimmer located & body RECOVERED, Recovery completed by @mcfrs SW710, @HCDFRS ROV (Remotely operated vehicle-underwater) & HCDFRS BT11 @MontgomeryCoMD Police ‘Search Managers’ on scene handling investigation https://t.co/JNfr2Y88Nx pic.twitter.com/QhJkEAnOjK
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 16, 2020
A water rescue began Tuesday morning after a man was seen swimming in the Howard Duckett watershed area. He reportedly went underwater and didn’t resurface.
Howard County Fire & EMS, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services, Maryland DNR and state police crews responded to the area near end of Batson Road off Rt. 198 between the Tridelphia Reservoir and Rocky Gorge Reservoir searching for the missing swimmer.
The call came in around 11:20 a.m. after an adult man was in the water, went under and wasn’t seen again, according to officials.
Volunteer divers prepare to enter the water from @5thdistrictvfd (Clarksville, Station 5) https://t.co/NUBjLnyjKi pic.twitter.com/3FCpVtfKLS
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) June 16, 2020
The search team on boats used sonar, scanner and dive teams to search for the man.
A state police helicopter is above surveying.
(Initial dispatch ~1120a) Search continues for missing swimmer (witnessed event) in Patuxent River at Howard Duckett watershed area using aerial surveillance with @MDSP helicopter (Trooper 3), @mcfrs side-scan sonar as well as boat, scanner & dive team resources, if needed pic.twitter.com/9V28D5Z5Xz
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 16, 2020
