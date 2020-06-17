BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s common to see fireworks light up the sky on the Fourth of July, but some people say they’ve been seeing illegal fireworks going off in the Baltimore area all throughout the night.

“I have no idea what the cause is, but I’ve definitively heard them and I’m very curious as to why they’re going off,” said Baltimore resident Amanda Jones.

“If you were asleep and you’re a light sleeper, they’re definitely going to wake you up because they’re so loud,” said Baltimore resident Constance Harris.

Online, people have posted on Twitter that they’ve been hearing fireworks every night for the past few weeks.

Some say the noise is scaring their pets.

“What occasion is there for someone to be setting off fireworks, it didn’t feel like there was anything to celebrate,” said Baltimore resident Amanda Jones.

Baltimore City Police say they’ve received complaints about the fireworks.

In a statement to WJZ, the department said, in part: “Fireworks are not only illegal in Baltimore City, but they are extremely dangerous and can cause loss of vision, severe burns, other serious injuries, as well as fires.”

Police say their officers are working to track down who is setting them off.

Some neighbors say they don’t mind the fireworks, they just wish they went off a little earlier.

“Be considerate, everybody. People are resting. They have their families,” Harris said.

Consumer fireworks have been banned in most of Maryland, including in Baltimore City. Police are asking for the public’s help to report where fireworks are being sold, ignited or stored.