ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — A former Edgewood Middle School teacher was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual solicitation involving one of his students.
Jaron Anthonee Darden, 25, of Aberdeen, has been charged with solicitation of prostitution, sexual solicitation of a minor, and three counts of human trafficking.
Investigators say Darden, who was working at Edgewood Middle School at the time, allegedly photographed a body part of the student at his residence and uploaded it to a fetish social media account that he operated.
According to investigators, Darden later paid the victim to complete a sex act on him. The student did not complete the sex act, and notified the Sheriff’s Office.
Darden was served on an arrest warrant was transported to the Harford County Detention Center. He was released on $5,000 bond after an initial appearance with a District Court Commissioner.
Anyone with information relating to Darden or this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Carey Gerres 410-638-3294.