HANOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Two people were arrested Monday for allegedly stealing numerous vehicles from the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport rental car facility.
MDTA Police detectives charged 26-year-old Shakierra D. Scott and 31-year-old Travis J. Scott, both of the 2200 block of Round Road in Baltimore City, in connection with thefts of 28 rental cars between May and July 2019.
The vehicles were worth more than $660,000 in total, police said.
Detectives said Ms. Scott used her job as a security officer with the Allied Universal Security Services, a company contracted by rental companies at BWI Airport to allow Mr. Scott to drive the rental cars from the secure facility without a rental contract.
Police allege the two then sold the rental cars.
Both face numerous charges including theft scheme greater than $100,000 and 28 counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.