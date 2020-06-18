BREAKING3 Killed In Crash Along I-95N in Howard County
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Elkridge, Fatal crash, I-95, Local TV, Talkers, traffic alert

ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash along northbound I-95 in Elkridge.

Maryland State Police report the SUV overturned and the crash team is on site investigating.

From Chopper 13, the vehicle looks like it landed in the wooded area off I-95 past exit 41/MD-175.

Major delays are reported in the area as two lanes are closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply