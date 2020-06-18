Comments
ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash along northbound I-95 in Elkridge.
Maryland State Police report the SUV overturned and the crash team is on site investigating.
From Chopper 13, the vehicle looks like it landed in the wooded area off I-95 past exit 41/MD-175.
#UPDATE 3 people have died in a single-vehicle crash on NB I-95 in Elkridge, MD in Howard Co. The vehicle was overturned. @mdsp Crash Team is en route. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Follow https://t.co/jxqlSYD4wc for updated road conditions. @MDSHA @HCDFRS
— MD State Police (@MDSP) June 18, 2020
Major delays are reported in the area as two lanes are closed.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.