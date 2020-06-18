BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford is proposing closing two fire companies as the city looks at necessary budget cuts to offset losses and costs related to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the firefighters’ union, Engine 4 at 1201 E. Coldspring Avenue, which serves northeast Baltimore, as well as Engine 55 located at 1229 Bush Street, which serves the Pigtown neighborhood, would close if these cuts are approved.
The two fire engines proposed for closure are responsible for bringing water to put out the fire and are equipped with medical devices to provide life-saving care.
The union called for residents in those neighborhoods to call the mayor, fire chief and their city councilmemmbers to opposed “these careless and dangerous permanent closures.”
City council recently proposed a $22 million in budget cuts to the police department that will be redirected to public services.