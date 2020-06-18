CORONAVIRUS IN MD:New COVID-19 Cases At Lowest Level Since March 31, Gov. Hogan Says
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Fire Department, Budget cuts, City Council, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, fire stations, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford is proposing closing two fire companies as the city looks at necessary budget cuts to offset losses and costs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the firefighters’ union, Engine 4 at 1201 E. Coldspring Avenue, which serves northeast Baltimore, as well as Engine 55 located at 1229 Bush Street, which serves the Pigtown neighborhood, would close if these cuts are approved.

The two fire engines proposed for closure are responsible for bringing water to put out the fire and are equipped with medical devices to provide life-saving care.

The union called for residents in those neighborhoods to call the mayor, fire chief and their city councilmemmbers to opposed “these careless and dangerous permanent closures.”

City council recently proposed a $22 million in budget cuts to the police department that will be redirected to public services.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply