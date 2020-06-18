ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth Day, to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and “celebrate the triumph of the human spirit over the cruelty of slavery,” he said in a tweet Thursday.
The governor said in his proclamation that Juneteenth has “come to symbolize for many African Americans what the fourth of July means for all Americans- Freedom,”
I have issued a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth in Maryland to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and celebrate the triumph of the human spirit over the cruelty of slavery. pic.twitter.com/LIodLmd11H
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 18, 2020
“Maryland is proud to join our nation in honoring Juneteenth in an effort to promote and enhance the unity and spiritual strength that brought African Americans out of slavery and sustained their dignity and prosperity to the present day,” he said.
He cited heroes including Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, “whose legacies are permanently enshrined in the history of our state,”
“May we continue working to realize the vision that they and so many other freedom fighters had for Maryland and for our nation,”