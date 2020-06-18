ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan says he is “100 percent cancer-free” after getting his final, five-year anniversary PET scan.
“Five years ago today, just before Father’s Day weekend, I was diagnosed with a very advanced, very aggressive cancer that had rapidly spread throughout my body,” Gov. Hogan said in a Facebook post. “Today, I had my final, five-year anniversary PET scan at UMMS, which confirmed that I am still 100 percent cancer-free!
Gov. Hogan was diagnosed with the most common form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma less than six months after he was sworn in as Maryland’s governor in 2015.
He said this critical milestone in his cancer journey is an “opportunity to reflect on how incredibly blessed” he’s been, both through the love of his family and dedication of the doctors and nurses who treated him.
“Today, I was able to return to the hospital that saw me through my 24-hour chemo treatments and thank the front line health care workers for all they’ve done, not only for me, but for the people of Maryland during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he continued in his statement.
“My battle with cancer taught me that life is much too short, so we’d better make the most of it. I truly believe that every day, each and every one of us is given the opportunity to do something great. And I promise that I am going to give this job everything I’ve got every single day that I’m given,”