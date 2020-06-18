BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Standing in solidarity and calling for action; a group of Johns Hopkins University staff is the latest group to organize a protest in the Baltimore-area following the death of George Floyd.

Outside Johns Hopkins University, protestors came together Thursday as one, chanting for change.

“My sign says stop injustice of black,” Adriene Breckenridge, a member of the Black Faculty and Staff Association at Johns Hopkins University, said.

The peaceful protest was organized by the Johns Hopkins University Black Faculty Staff Association.

Students, community members, faculty and staff called for more equality at the demonstration.

“As an African American male, it directly involves me,” Charles Washington, a protester, said.

“I feel like African Americans have not always been treated the same as others sometimes in job promotions,” Breckenridge said.

Organizer Lorraine Smith said she wants to see equal rights, pay and opportunities in hiring, not just at the University, but nationwide.

“We want more black people on the board, we want more black people in leadership roles, VPs, Deans, Administrators,” Smith said.

A moment of silence was held for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd.

The protest comes just one day before Juneteenth, a day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Breckenridge said she’s hoping the message stands firm, even when the protests are over.

“I feel like there’s a momentum going now where people are actually waking up,” she said.

Johns Hopkins University announced that they are honoring Juneteenth by giving employees a half day of work Friday so there is time for reflection.

There will also be events happening across the University to commemorate the day.